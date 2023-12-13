bA bitter European Cup exit for Newcastle United, no more Champions League in Hamburg for the time being: While the club from the north of England, supported by Saudi Arabia, gambled away everything, Shakhtar Donetsk also had to make it to the round of 16. The Ukrainian champions lost 3:5 (1:2) to FC Porto on the final group match day and will therefore compete in the Europa League after the winter break.

For Shakhtar, which plays its European Cup home games in the Volksparkstadion, the goals from Danylo Sikan (29th), an own goal from Eustaquio (72nd) and Eguinaldo (88th) were not enough. The Portuguese, for whom the Brazilian Galeno (9th, 43rd), Mehdi Taremi (62nd), veteran Pepe (76th) and Francisco Conceicao (82nd) ​​were successful, moved into the round of the last 16.

Newcastle United gave everything against AC Milan in a 1:2 (1:0) draw. After Joelinton took the lead (33'), Milan hit back with Christian Pulisic (59') and Samu Chukwueze (84'). This means that the Italians are still playing in the Europa League, Newcastle United will not be playing in any European competitions in the new year. In Group E, Atletico Madrid secured first place with a success in a direct duel against second place Lazio Rome. Antoine Griezman (6th) and Samuel Lino (51st) scored.

Previously, Manchester City had taken the final step towards a perfect group stage earlier in the evening without numerous stars. With former Bundesliga professional Stefan Ortega Moreno in goal, the English beat Red Star Belgrade 3-2 (1-0) and also won the sixth game of the preliminary round.

The “Citizens” were already the group winners ahead of RB Leipzig before kick-off, while the Serbs had already been eliminated. The two 20-year-olds Micah Hamilton (19th) and Oscar Bobb (62nd) as well as Kalvin Phillips (85th, penalty) scored for Pep Guardiola's team.