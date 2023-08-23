Spotlights on the team controlled by the PIF fund, in the running for the Premier, FA Cup and Champions

From Newcastle to the conquest of England. Or, why not, of Europe. It may take time, it’s true, but the goal of the ambitious PIF fund (which has controlled the club since October 2021) is to open a door for the Magpies to enter the elite of world football. To do this, however, it will necessarily be necessary to refresh a bulletin board stopped at the 1969 Fairs Cup or, precisely to be precise, at the Intertoto won in 2007. Let’s find out what the antepost odds say on the main betting sites selecting the ‘Winning Newcastle’ option in the various categories.

NEWCASTLE TO WIN: PREMIER LEAGUE — Let’s start from the home garden, i.e. the Premier League. The fourth and last title conquered by the Toons dates back almost a hundred years ago, precisely to 1927. That’s why the fans, who have known the hard bread of relegation in the Championship several times in recent years, hope to return to look down on everyone below, if only for a matter of pride. The shares present on the principals betting sites however, they still seem to suggest a certain caution: the winning Newcastle is in fact worth 16.00 with Gazzabet and Sisal and 15 with Goldbet, Snai and Betway. See also Superlega, Monza hit: Civitanova conquers and is in the playoff zone

DOES A CUP WITHIN YOUR REACH? — Odds go down if we take victory in the FA Cup into consideration. The possibility that Newcastle wins the oldest competition in the world reserved for clubs is worth 10 for Novibet and Betway and goes up to 12.00 with Sisal and Snai. The caution of the bookies is due to the not too flattering score of the Magpies in recent years: the sixth and last success in the cup dates back to 1955.

CHAMPIONS: JUST A DREAM? — Definitely more complicated than Newcastle being able to enter the winners’ club directly from the front door, thus raising the UEFA Champions League under the Wembley sky. First of all because the Magpies start from the fourth band and then because – as City demonstrates – the equation money spent = victory in Europe is not always mathematical. Even more so if we consider that the last of the three participations of the Magpies in the Champions League dates back to 20o3. Twenty years later, Eddie Howe’s men are hoping for an outsider role: the odds fluctuate between 20.00 for Gazzabet, Netbet and Novibet and 22 for Snai, passing through 21 for Bet365. See also This is how Twitter reacted to Monterrey's 4-1 win over the Pumas

Then, to close, there is the suggestion “Newcastle Treble”. An eventuality that borders on the impossible, at least according to the bookies, given that it pays as much as 4,500 times the stake. Better, for now, to think about one trophy at a time…

August 23 – 16:06

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Newcastle #win #Premier #Champions #Cup #antepost #odds