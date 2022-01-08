Magpies eliminated from the competition by a third division team.

The FA Cup keeps faith with its tradition. And it gives surprises. Culture beats wealth outside the home. Money does not buy happiness. And football-wise speaking at Newcastle, they don’t even help to live better. The complicated period continues for the magpies, defeated and ousted in the FA Cup by Cambridge, a militant club in the third division.

CRISIS – Newcastle is the football team with the richest ownership in the world but money doesn’t win football matches. And despite the trippier market hit, who returned to the Premier League from Atletico Madrid, Eddie Howe’s team fails to get the better of an opponent who plays in League One, equivalent to the Italian Serie C but still able to establish itself for a goal at zero thanks to the realization of Joe Ironside, hero of the day, who ousted Newcastle from the competition. Yet another negative result for a club that, despite the change of ownership and a new coach, is struggling to change pace. In the Premier the situation remains dramatic. Penultimate place with 11 points in 19 games. And now permanence remains the only seasonal goal.

MARKET – The challenge with Cambridge confirms the weakness of a team that does not appear to be able to compete to avoid relegation to the first division, a hypothesis that would hinder the relaunch plans of the new company but which seems almost a goal shared by more than half. Premier League, for different interests and opportunities. The tops would save themselves the risk of a new competitor for the already crowded Champions League fight and also from a market perspective. In this sense, the strengthening campaign also seems complicated. The prospects of playing for such a rich club are tempting, but not by return of post. The current situation brings with it a situation compromised just enough to keep the stars away from St James Park. Saving oneself therefore remains the only way forward for a company that needs solid certainties before being able to attract top players.

