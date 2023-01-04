Newcastle manager Eddie Howe dismisses Cristiano Ronaldo loan deal

In the English club “Newcastle” answered the question about the possible loan of the Portuguese striker of the Saudi “Al-Nasr” Cristiano Ronaldo. The words of the head coach of the team Eddie Howe leads Sky Sports.

Howe denied this scenario. “We wish Cristiano all the best in his endeavors, but from our point of view, this is not true,” he said.

On January 3, it was reported that Ronaldo’s contract contains a clause according to which he can become a Newcastle player. It was noted that the player could be loaned from the Saudi club if the team makes it to the Champions League.

On December 30, Ronaldo signed a contract with Saudi Al-Nasr until the summer of 2025. The player’s salary, including commercial payments, will be $ 200 million a year, which makes him the highest paid athlete in the world.