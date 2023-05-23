London (AFP)

Newcastle United secured its ticket to the Champions League competition for the first time in 20 years, by drawing at home to Leicester City 0-0 at St. James Park in Newcastle, at the end of the thirty-seventh stage of the England Football Championship.

And Newcastle achieved the most important thing, because it needed one point in its two remaining matches against Leicester City and its host Chelsea next Sunday, to ensure its presence in the Champions League for the third time in its history after the 1997-1998 and 2002-2003 seasons, so it strengthened its position in third place with 70 points, one point behind. His former partner Manchester United, who in turn needs one point to complete the English quartet in the prestigious continental competition next season.

The Red Devils, in turn, need a point from their two remaining matches against their guests, Chelsea, on Thursday, which is postponed from the thirty-second stage, and Fulham next Sunday, to eliminate Liverpool’s fifth hopes of being in the mother continental competition next season.

On the other hand, Leicester City snatched a valuable point that kept his hopes of being in the Premier League until the last stage.

Leicester City raised its score to 31 points and rose to the eighteenth place, with a difference between the two direct confrontations against the penultimate nineteenth Leeds United, and by two points behind the seventeenth Everton and the last survivor of relegation.

The last stage will be decisive between Everton, Leicester City and Leeds United to determine the two teams that will join Southampton to the “Championship”, knowing that they are all playing at home.

Leicester City also outperforms Everton by two direct confrontations.

Leicester City plays at home to West Ham United, Everton plays at home to Bournemouth, and Leeds United plays at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

Newcastle imposed its advantage over most of the match periods from start to finish, and created several opportunities that ensured that Leicester City’s defense eliminated most of them, and the right and left posts intervened three times to keep the Danish goalkeeper Daniel Iversen’s net clean.

The right post pushed Callum Wilson’s ball away from close range in the 41st minute, and the left post pushed a powerful shot at the “Al Tayer” by Paraguayan international Miguel Almiron two minutes later, before the same post hit a header by Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimarães as he hugged him (71).

On the other hand, Leicester City almost snatched the winning goal in the second minute of stoppage time, after a powerful shot “on the fly” by Belgian international Timothy Castagne, goalkeeper Nick Pope brilliantly pushed it away for a shot.