Newcastle United regained the winning streak that they had missed in the last stage of the English Premier League, after achieving an exciting 2-1 victory over their guest, Tottenham Hotspur.

At St James’ Park, Harvey Barnes took the lead for Newcastle in the 37th minute, and Tottenham equalised through ‘friendly fire’ after home defender Dan Burn scored an own goal in the 56th minute.

Swede Alexander Isak gave Newcastle the three points after scoring the second goal for the home team in the 78th minute, returning the team to the path of victory, which it had missed by drawing 1-1 with its host Bournemouth in the previous stage.

Newcastle, who opened their campaign in the current season with a 1-0 win over their guest Southampton, now have 7 points in fourth place until the rest of the round ends.

In contrast, Tottenham, who suffered their first loss in the tournament this season, stopped at 4 points in tenth place.

Tottenham started their campaign in the competition this season with a 1-1 draw against hosts Leicester City, before achieving a big 4-0 victory over their guest Everton.