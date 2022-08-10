Sometimes it is better to have a third shirt of an unlikely color, rather than having to end up like Newcastle. That he will be forced to play against Brighton in the training shirt, because none of the three registered uniforms fit!

The colors of the game jerseys always make a lot of noise, especially when a club decides to use one that is outside the classic ones for the second or third jersey. But what we often forget is that alternative kits have an excellent reason to exist: they are used when the two teams on the pitch have too similar shirts that the risk is to get confused. Therefore, sometimes it is better to have a third shirt of an unlikely color, rather than having to end up like Newcastle. Which, as the DailyMailwill be forced to play against Brighton in the training shirt, because none of the three uniforms registered for the season is good.

The Premier League rule, moreover, is clear: “The players of the two clubs must wear uniforms that have sufficient contrast, so that the referee, spectators at the stadium and viewers are able to clearly distinguish the two teams”. Easier said than done, at least for Brighton-Newcastle. The Seagulls, playing at home, will wear the classic blue and white striped uniform. Newcastle should instead use the away one, which however is dark blue and therefore makes little contrast with that of the hosts. And the third? Same problem, because it’s white. At this point, normally one would return to the home shirt, but Newcastle cannot do that either.

The striped black and white of the historic uniform, in fact, is in any case too similar to the white and blue of Brighton. So what do you do? Simple, you take the training shirt, which is a very light blue, and attack the numbers, all the Premier League patches and those of the sponsors. Not exactly something common, but considering that the Premier has established that none of the three shirts could be used, somehow the Magpies will have to do. Of course, the question that can be asked is why at this point Brighton did not decide to use their second shirt, red, which would not have created these problems. But the answer is very simple: those who play at home choose the kit. And to do this favor at Newcastle, the Seagulls obviously haven't thought about it!

