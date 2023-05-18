Although the mission has been complicated in recent weeks, Newcastle United continues to own its destiny and the box that was bought by the sheikhs a year and a half ago, has the Champions League ticket in its hands. Adding six of the nine points that remain ahead will be enough to reach the goal. This thanks to the fact that the two teams that are chasing him, Manchester United and Liverpool have to face each other and one of the two or even both will leave points along the way.
In case of getting that ticket to the Champions League, both the Premier League and the team’s board will increase the club’s budget so that they are a worthy competitor within the highest club competition, as well as in the local tournament. Therefore, Newcastle has many options to close world-renowned signings and very high prices, one of them could be the Portuguese Joao Felix, who is to the taste of the coaching staff.
Eddy Howe, the team’s coach, believes that well managed and in his natural place, that is, as a game generator and not as a ‘9’, Joao can make a difference in world football. That is why he insists on his signing and once it is confirmed that the club has the Champions League ticket, the board of directors will knock on the door of Atlético de Madrid to negotiate the transfer, yes, they will not reach the 100 million that those of Spain.
