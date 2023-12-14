Newcastle-Milan report cards. Maignan-Miraculous Tomori. Chukwueze AC Milan hero

Mike Maignan rating 7 Innocent on Joelinton's missile which ends up in the top corner. He gets angry at the end of the first half for a foul suffered and gets an avoidable yellow card. Mike's miraculous deflection (the ball goes over the crossbar) on Guimaraes' curling shot at 1-1

Calabria rating 6 Suffering with Gordon, but growing as the minutes pass

Tomori rating 7 Leader performance and that save on the goal line in the first half is worth a goal

Mike Maignan (photo Lapresse)



Theo Hernandez vote 6 He suffers in a role that is not his, but he limits the damage. In the final counterattack with an empty net he tries to score almost from midfield but the ball doesn't go in

Florenzi rating 6.5 Performance of great concreteness and personality: in his area there are many dangers, from Trippier to Miley, passing through Almiron, but he contains with experience and tactical intelligence

Loftus-Cheek rating 5 He is not the immense all-round player admired at the San Siro against PSG: after the injury he has to regain the shine he had before and he struggles quite a bit on English soil (from 72' Pobega 6: enters to lend a hand in the Battle of Newcastle and does his part).

Reijnders rating 5.5 In difficulty in the first half, a little better in the second half when he manages to make some good plays, but we are far from the levels and 'promises' of the beginning of the season

Musah vote 6 He runs and fights, he is the slightly brightest among the Rossoneri midfielders. On the equalizer he is the one who sets Leao in motion. (from 83' Chukwueze rating 7 He comes in and scores a beautiful, but above all very heavy, goal which gives Milan an adrenaline-filled victory on English soil and the consolation of progressing to the Europa League. AC Milan hero at St. James Park)

Tomori and Pulisic (photo Lapresse)

Pulisic rating 6.5 Complicated match, he never seems to be able to find the right play, but he never gives up and continues to believe in it. Until the precious equalizer when he was ready for the loose ball in the heart of the Magpies area (from the 73rd minute Jovic 6: he leads the counterattack that leads to Chukwueze's winning goal)

Giroud rating 6 Suffocated in the middle of Newcastle's defense and never put in a position to hurt his teammates, then a ball happens to him in the middle of the English team's area and Olivier provides an assist to the kiss for Pulisic who goes on to equalize the match (from 82' Okafor SV)

Chukwueze sends Milan to the Europa League: the Devil overturns Newcastle

Leao vote 6 Lights and shadows. In the first half he was freed to shoot from the left, but the ball didn't spin as it should and went out. The equalizing action comes from his acceleration on the wing. The post (at 1-1) when he is face to face with the Newcastle goalkeeper seems to be the sign that he and Milan will have to leave Europe. Instead, Chukwueze will then take care of shaking up Milan. Some tears, but the feeling is that Rafa's engine is understandably still a little flooded after a month's stop. (from 88' Bartesaghi: sv).

NEWCASTLE-MILAN 1-2 SCORESHEET

Scorers: 33' Joelinton, 59' Pulisic, 84' Chukwueze.

NEWCASTLE (4-3-3): Dúbravka; Trippier (from 63' Burn), Lascelles, Schär, Livramento; Miley (from 71' Longstaff), Guimarães, Joelinton; Almirón, Wilson, Gordon (from 62' Isak). Available: Harrison, Karius, Dummett, Hall. All.: Howe.

MILAN (4-3-3): Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Hernández, Florenzi; Loftus-Cheek (from 72' Pobega), Reijnders, Musah (from 83' Chukwueze); Pulisic (from 73' Jovic), Giroud (from 83' Okafor), Leão (from 88' Bartesaghi). Available: Mirante, Nava, Nsiala; Adli, Krunić, Pobega; Chukwueze, Okafor, Traore. All.: Pioli.

Referee: Danny Makkelie (NED).

Ammonites: 40' Leao, 45'+1 Maignan, 78' Jovic, 80' Musah, 90' Florenzi.Recovery time: 2' 1H, 4' 2H

