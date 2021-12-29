When the new property of Saudi origin was put at the controls of Newcastle and even days before, the names of cracks related to the magpies followed one after another. Hazard, Bale and even Cristiano Ronaldo appeared on the list of futuribles. One of which, at the moment, few wishes are coming true.

The northern side scored a valuable point against Manchester United, but their Premier League rankings remain alarming and are not helping to attract top-tier talent within days of the market start. Two points out of the descent, the proximity with the Championship is not the best argument to go out to sign. And even less, if they are looking for top-level players.

The last to say no to Newcastle was Gabigol. As reported by the Daily Mirror, the St-James Park club is really interested in hiring the Flamengo striker. Both groups were in contact and reached a loan agreement for the next six months including a purchase option for 17 million pounds.

Both the club and the Brazilian’s representative, Pini Zahavi, welcome the operation but the player is not convinced. This media assures that Gabigol would have told the club that he prefers to stay in Brazil. The main reason would be that he sees the club little able to attract more “top players” during the next January market.

Thus, the ‘new rich’ will look for other options after the second rejection in a few days. The previous one came from Portugal. Newcastle became interested in Darwin Núñez, but Benfica closed the doors to the Uruguayan’s departure at least for this January market. The Lisbon club rejected an offer of 50 million euros for the striker and also replied to Newcastle that they would only sell in June and for a figure close to 60 million euros.

With Callum Wilson’s injury, Newcastle urgently needs to find another striker in the market to cover their loss and add attacking power. One to help you avoid the descent. At the moment, his star forward does not appear.

Your best wild card and the first disadvantage

Despite these first negatives, at the club they slip through The Telegraph that the best letters are saved for the next few weeks. As reported by this newspaper, the most important club objectives in the list of possible signings have not come to light and they are jealously guarded in the offices so as not to harm the negotiations. With this secrecy, the whole of the north of England tries to play their best cards. They claim that Kieran Trippier will be the first signing and will be confirmed next week. They are also interested in Lloyd Kelly (Bournemouth), Joe Rodon (Spurs), Botman (Lille) as well as a forward.

The entry of Saudi ownership and the consequent increase in the budget for transfers has made the rest of the clubs make a ‘Newcastle tax’ for magpies. “There is a price for Newcastle and another for others. But we know what to do. We work very hard to try to close signings as quickly as possible. Everyone knows that we need players to help those we already have and if we can have them in January, all the better “