Newcastle: Magpies have already certified his permanence in the Premier for the next season. Certain ups and downs during the year jeopardized the permanence, but it has signed a great season finale with three wins in the last five games. With everything decided, will face a champion with a crown, the best opportunity to get a positive result. Wilson, Lascelles, Hayden, Fraser, Darlow and Anderson they are on leave due to injury. Schar is cycling today.

As to follow: Joseph Willock. The Englishman opened the scoring in victory against Leicester.