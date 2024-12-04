Follow the Premier League football match between Newcastle and Liverpool live
Generated by BeSoccer
The meeting Newcastle – Liverpool of the Premier League, which is played at St. James’ Park at 8:30 p.m. can be seen live through
DAZN, DAZN 3
and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.
Newcastle – Liverpool
Classification and statistics between Newcastle – Liverpool
Newcastle comes into the match after having faced each other the day before the
Crystal Palace
while Liverpool played their last Premier League match against
Manchester City
. He Newcastle currently occupies the position number 10 of the Premier League with 20 points, while their rival,
Liverpooloccupies the position 1 with 35 points.
The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Premier League matches of the day, Newcastle’s schedule, Liverpool’s schedule and Premier League statistics. You can also check the Premier League standings.
Show comments
{“allowComment”:”allowed”,”articleId”:”article-7938840″,”url”:”https://www.lavanguardia.com/deportes/futbo l/20241204/6021/newcastle-liverpool-premier-league-ca-en-directo-ctx.html”,”livefyre-url”:”article-7938840″}
Loading next content…
#Newcastle #Man #Utd #matchday #football #match #live
Leave a Reply