Lille centre-back Tiago Djaló has become a highly desired player by European teams who have been closely following his progress for months. As he understands 90minNewcastle are willing to fight for the defender’s signing in 2024.
The Portugal Under-21 international has been out since the beginning of the year due to a serious knee injury, meaning he has not yet played this season. He is expected to return to action in the coming weeks and throughout this time, Newcastle have been monitoring his rehabilitation.
Djaló will end his contract with the French team at the end of the season so he will be a free agent, and he would have already made it clear to his club that he has no intention of renewing. Therefore, starting next January 1, the player will be free to negotiate his future with any club and, as we say, there will be no shortage of offers since he is one of the most desired players on the market.
Newcastle have joined the race to sign the player, but they are not the only club that has been following Djaló. As he understands 90min, Inter Milan are also interested in bringing the player back to Italy. There he had a brief spell in Milan’s youth team after leaving his first club, Sporting, although he did not play for the Rossonero first team.
But the competition for the center back doesn’t end there. In addition to Inter and Newcastle, teams such as Juventus, FC Barcelona, Atlético de Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen have also shown their interest in acquiring Djaló’s services for free for the new season.
