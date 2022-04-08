Paulo Dybala decided not to renew his contract and will be a free player next season. His time at Juventus is coming to an end and there are several clubs interested in taking advantage of the opportunity to sign him.
In the last hours there was an important newcastle approach, English team that was acquired last year by a Saudi investment group and became the richest club in the world.
It will be times of negotiations and it will be seen what the player’s wish is: whether to prioritize an economic offer or a sports project to keep him among the great figures of world football. He will also have the objective of recovering the best level of him, since he is not seen the same as in other seasons.
Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Milan, Inter Y Arsenal They are the other teams that have already shown interest in the Cordovan and weeks of negotiations are coming to find out who meets the objective of hiring him.
This would be Dybala’s first experience in English football, since his entire career in Europe took place in Italian football. In 2012 he was transferred from Instituto de Córdoba to Palermo and in 2015 he made the big leap when he was sold to Juventus for 32 million euros. Will we see it in England?
