Newcastle are reportedly one of the clubs who have approached to sign 28 year-old Paulo Dybala in the summer as well as Arsenal who are also one of the clubs interested in the Argentinian!?#NUFC #NUFCFans #JUVE pic.twitter.com/qGl1BR1GSV

— Newcastle United Updates⚽️ (@nufcupdates9) April 7, 2022