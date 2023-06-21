Dan Ashworth, sporting director of Newcastle, is in Milan to try to close the deal for Sandro Tonali. Newcastle have made their decision – Tonali is a priority target – and are taking it to the end. For Milan, these are the most agitated 48 hours on the market in years: Newcastle have made it clear to Milan that they are ready to spend 50-60 million for Tonali, a figure that has probably risen in the last few hours. In these minutes, The Athletic hypothesizes a 70 million deal, which would make the agreement between the clubs very likely. An effort that demonstrates how much Newcastle are passionate about Milan’s number 8.