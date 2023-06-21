Magpies sporting director Ashworth tries to bring the Rossoneri midfielder home. Now ball to the player
Dan Ashworth, sporting director of Newcastle, is in Milan to try to close the deal for Sandro Tonali. Newcastle have made their decision – Tonali is a priority target – and are taking it to the end. For Milan, these are the most agitated 48 hours on the market in years: Newcastle have made it clear to Milan that they are ready to spend 50-60 million for Tonali, a figure that has probably risen in the last few hours. In these minutes, The Athletic hypothesizes a 70 million deal, which would make the agreement between the clubs very likely. An effort that demonstrates how much Newcastle are passionate about Milan’s number 8.
Ball to SandroThe question, at this point, is to understand what Tonali wants to do. In the past, Sandro has shown a great bond with Milan but Newcastle offer a much higher salary than the current one. Obviously, it’s a total choice: Sandro would change the championship, the city, his life. The feeling is that these are the decisive hours. Tomorrow Tonali is expected on the pitch, as captain, against France in the Under 21 European Championship. With what chaos in his head, it is easy to imagine.

