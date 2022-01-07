Announced and made official Trippier, Newcastle are moving forward in search of a reform that will remove them from the relegation places. ‘The Athletic places the Magpies in the footsteps of Diego Carlos. In addition, they confirm that Sevilla has already rejected the first approach, an offer that was about 25 million euros. For 45 they could convince the people of Seville, they add, and place the expenditure threshold foreseen by the entity close to 120 million euros.

Nevertheless, the favorite is still Sven Botman, from Lille, whose price is similar to that of the Brazilian, although Les Dogues neither are they for the work of letting him go. As far as Diego Carlos is concerned, his position is unknown, but at no time has he shown any intention of leaving Pizjuán. Conversely, Botman, explains the aforementioned medium, would not look down on joining Newcastle.

Midfielder and forward

On the other hand, The Times indicates that Eddie Howe’s they hope to be able to take on Aaron Ramsey, after Juventus have opened the door to the Welsh midfielder. It would be a loan until the end of the season, something that would ease the coffers of the Vecchia SignoraWell, it doesn’t count for Allegri, but it has one of the highest salaries. The memory left by Ramsey in the Premier League is positive, thanks to his time at Arsenal, and his career could regain the shine lost in Serie A on the whole bianconeri.

The last position to strengthen is the lead, especially after Callum Wilson’s injury. From England they place Dominic Calvert-Lewin as the preferred option, every time to get hold of Aubameyang, with the transferable poster, it seems chimerical, although it appears in all the club’s future reports. In Brazil they related Gabigol with those of Tyneside, completing a list that tends to infinity as the days go by. The Newcastle offices in St. James Park are fuming.