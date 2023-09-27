In the third round of the Carabao Cup, Guardiola’s men were beaten by the Magpies. Jackson’s goal gives the Blues qualification, the Reds go behind against Maresca’s Leicester then turn it around and close at 3-1. Gunners measuring up against Brentford

From our correspondent Davide Chinellato





@

dchinellato – London

Manchester City and Brighton rejected. Newcastle, Chelsea and Liverpool promoted. These are the verdicts of the 3rd round of the Carabao Cup, which closed the program after the appetizer of last year’s victory by Manchester United, winner of last year, over Crystal Palace. The draw for the 4th round, scheduled between 31 October and 1 November, featured a re-edition of last year’s final: Manchester United-Newcastle. For the Arsenal derby with West Ham, for Chelsea the Blackburn coached by former AC Milan player Jon Dahl Tomasson.

chelsea-brighton 1-0 — Chelsea relaunches, Brighton and Roberto De Zerbi get bogged down. This is the verdict of the match at Stamford Bridge, where the Blues, thanks to Nicolas Jackson, regained the goal and lost the victory and the seagulls wasted too much by exiting the League Cup in the first match played. Chelsea needed this victory more: Pochettino’s team needed a success to find confidence in a project that is struggling in the Premier League. Jackson, who will miss Monday’s Premier League derby against Fulham due to suspension, showed flashes of class beyond the goal. Like Cole Palmer, best on the pitch and comfortable in the number 10 role. Brighton were too imprecise to win: De Zerbi’s team shot 13 times but only hit the target on two occasions, forgiving the mistakes of the Chelsea. All that was missing was a goal in a lively first half, in which Brighton’s pressing often confused the Chelsea defense (what opportunities for Pedro and Fati) but in which the errors of De Zerbi’s defense fueled Chelsea’s hopes. We start again from 0-0, but the draw lasts only 5′: Palmer invents a nice ball inside for Jackson, who passes Verbruggen from the height of the penalty spot. Brighton tries to move up a level, but is too impetuous and when he puts his ideas together he finds Sanchez in his way. And Chelsea wins a victory from which they hope to start again. See also Recently operated on his nose, Egan Bernal goes out to train and captures it on video

newcastle-manchester city 1-0 — Pep Guardiola had raised the alarm the day before: “We play too much”. He will no longer have to worry about the Carabao Cup, the league cup he won for a long time during his years in Manchester from which his City immediately exited. The champions of everything surrendered at Newcastle, who with Tonali as a starter without shining went 1-0 thanks to a goal at the start of the second half by Isak inspired by the returning Joelinton. City, reduced to the bone by absences and turnovers (Guardiola also kept Haaland on the bench) controlled the match in the first half, Newcastle did much better in the second half. That single goal made the difference, the one that sent the Magpies, the losing finalists last year to the 4th round and eliminated Guardiola’s team, in the first act of a series of 4 games in 11 days. More City than Newcastle in the first half, with a big chance for Alvarez and one late for Murphy, but at half-time the two teams reached 0-0. The home team struck first with Isak, who in the 53rd minute collected a splendid assist from Joelinton, who did well to outrun Guardiola’s defense before finding his teammate at the far post. The result no longer changes. See also What Does The Future Of NBA PlayOffs Look Like?

the others — Liverpool eliminated Enzo Maresca’s Leicester, overturning the Foxes’ lead in the second half at Anfield in the 3rd minute with McAteer. The signatures on the 3-1 came from Gakpo at the start of the second half, Szoboszlai in the 80th minute (five minutes after he entered the pitch) and Jota in added time. Also in the 4th round are Arsenal, who haven’t won the League Cup for 30 years but begin their journey by passing 1-0 at Brentford: Nketiah decides after just 8′. With Zaniolo initially on the bench but on the pitch in the 31st minute, Aston Villa lost 2-1 at home to Everton. Angelo Ogbonna’s West Ham promoted, captaining in the success (1-0) away to Lincoln City, a League One team. Among the Premier League teams, Bournemouth (2-0 at Stoke City) and Fulham (2-1 at home to Norwich) were also OK. The next round is scheduled between October 31st and November 1st. See also GT WC | Theeba Motorsport with a Mercedes for Reema Juffali