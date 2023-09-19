Newcastle fan stabbed, Digos investigations

A 58 year old Englishman, Newcastle fanwas stabbed around midnight yesterday by a group of seven or eight people while he was with a friend between via Segantini and via Gola in Milan.

The man was taken to Pliclinico hospital

He received a stab wound in the back and two in the arms last night. A police car intervened and the man was taken toPliclinico hospital, where he is not in serious condition. Digos is investigating the incident but at the moment it is not possible to establish whether the man was attacked for football reasons or other reasons.

An M5 subway train vandalised

A group of fans – whose team is not yet known – headed to the San Siro stadium in Milan for the match Milan-Newcastle vandalized a subway train around 5pm, effectively blocking traffic for several minutes. Atm, the public transport company, made this known through the company’s social media profiles, also showing a video of the fans unleashed on the subway inside the Garibaldi station. The convoy was then moved to storage for damage assessment. Subsequently, the Milan Police Headquarters will carry out the necessary investigations to trace those responsible.

