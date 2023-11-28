Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Newcastle United enters its match against Paris Saint-Germain in the fifth round of the group stage of the European Champions League, deprived of more than half of the team’s roster, due to injuries, lack of readiness, and the suspension penalty that Italian star Sandro Tonali is subject to due to his involvement in sports betting, in addition to the absence of some players. Young people who are not included in the UEFA team list.

Eddie Howe, the coach of Newcastle United, knows that the result of the first leg, which his team won 4-1, may cast a shadow on this new confrontation, as Saint-Germain seeks “revenge” for its heavy defeat away from home, and tries to turn the situation to its advantage when it plays at home and among its fans. In “Princes’ Garden”.

Eddie Howe listed his absent players for various reasons, noting that two new players were added to them, namely Sian Longstaff and Jay Willock, and the rest of the names are Hervey Barnes, Kellum Wilson, Jacob Murphy, Dan Bourne, Elliott Anderson, Matt Targett, Sven Putman and Sans Bourne, while the list of those not ready includes Lewis Hull and Javier Manquillo. Matt Ritchie and Mark Gillespie, along with a number of young players not included in the UEFA list.

Howe said: We will try to control the situation as much as possible within the limits of the number of players available to us, but we must admit that we will face difficulties in making substitutions on a large scale, because we are not in the situation we hope for. He commented, saying: It is a decisive moment in which we test our will and determination, and we must do our best not to lose, in a clear indication that a draw is a satisfactory result.

Eddie Howe chose to conduct training before the match at the “Princes’ Park” stadium, while he had not done so before when he moved to face other teams on their home turf. Commenting on this, he said: Just a change in order to get used to the Parisian pitch, and a different style that could have a positive impact on the players’ performance.

Eddie Howe stressed that the morale of the available group is very high, especially after the great victory they achieved over Chelsea 4-1 last Saturday in the 13th round of the English Premier League.