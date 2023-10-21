The midfielder, who came on in the second half, was acclaimed by everyone present in the stadium. It could be his last appearance before a long disqualification

From our correspondent Davide Chinellato – Newcastle

The choir goes like this: “Sandro Tonali! Sandro Tonali! Eating spaghetti, drinking Moretti, hating f… Sunderland”. The Newcastle crowd sings it incessantly every time Tonali touches the ball, immediately after seeing him ready on the sidelines to come on in the 69th minute of the 4-0 win against Crystal Palace. It could be the last match for at least a year of the Italian midfielder awaiting disqualification that St. James’ Park has adopted, but the public is of little interest in the betting scandal: this is a match for Sandro, the opportunity to show him that ” love and affection that he needs in this difficult moment” as coach Eddie Howe had asked the day before. The Newcastle crowd played their part: chants, banners, applause. As if Tonali was one of the family, even if he arrived recently.

The chant returns loudly after the match, while "Hey Jude" rings out in the stadium. Tonali leads the team in the lap of honor after the triumph against Palace, but he is a few steps ahead, as if he wanted to internalize everything. When they see him arrive, the fans begin to cheer him, with the Italian flag which has his effigy on display on the white part. Tonali enjoys those applause, like the hugs of his teammates who looked for him after the match, who gave him a warmer greeting. When he arrives near the changing room tunnel, the midfielder touches the ground and then makes the sign of the cross. A superstitious gesture that he may not repeat again for some time.

The betting scandal and upcoming ban seem like stories from a parallel universe in Newcastle. No mention in the pre-match program, the local media concentrated on Howe's words on the eve of the club's closeness. But ideas are still confused about what is about to happen to Tonali, what he admitted to having done. The Italian had arrived at the still empty stadium just under two hours before the match. Greeted by the dozen fans rewarded with a seat on the sidelines, the midfielder went out onto the pitch to warm up half an hour before kick-off, after Howe had already decided not to let him start from the start: he worked with the teammates, from the physical warm-up at the little bull to the shots on goal from the edge of the area, while around him the pre-match rituals continued as always. The first hint that the public knew that this was a particular match came at the announcement of the lineups: when the speaker, on the reserve list, pronounced Tonali's name, the public became animated in an unusual way.

That public display of affection that Howe had asked for on the eve came later. Before the start of the match, when at the Newcastle corner a banner appeared saying "Forza Tonali", with the letters in white, red and green and the blue effigy above the words, and an Italian flag, with Sandro in mustache version of a famous beer as a coat of arms on the white part. In the 18th minute, when the curve sang the spaghetti and beer chorus that has become the soundtrack of Newcastle's 2023-24 matches. And then ten minutes later, when Tonali got up from the bench and with his yellow bib began to warm up with two teammates: the entire stadium applauded him, starting to sing the usual chorus, and after a very short time he reciprocated the applause. Then he continued working, chatting with Alexander Isak before returning to sit on the bench, waiting for his moment. He arrives in the 69th minute, with Newcastle already ahead 4-0 and the crowd exalting him, acclaiming him, showing him all that love and affection that they had promised him in what could be his last match for a piece.