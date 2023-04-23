Newcastle (Reuters)

Newcastle scored five goals in the first 21 minutes, to teach its guest Tottenham Hotspur a harsh lesson and crush it 6-1 in the English Premier League.

The match, which was described as six points in the competition for the Golden Square and qualification to the Champions League, ended ten minutes before it started.

And the hosts started the match perfectly, as Jacob Murphy opened the scoring after two minutes, when he followed up Joelinton’s shot on the rebound from goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Four minutes later, Joelinton added the second goal, after rounding Lloris.

Murphy scored again with a long-range shot in the ninth minute, and the Swedish Alexander Isaac scored two goals within three minutes, making the score 5-0 by the 21st minute, amidst the stunned crowd in the stadium.

This is the second fastest for a team to start a Premier League match, after Manchester City scored five goals in the first 18 minutes against Watford in 2018.

Spurs fans began to leave the stadium, unable to bear another humiliating defeat.

The only question was whether Newcastle could achieve their biggest win in the Premier League, or could Tottenham avoid the biggest loss of their career in the top flight.

Tottenham improved after the break and Harry Kane narrowed the deficit four minutes after the break, but Callum Wilson restored Newcastle’s advantage, by five goals in the middle of the second half, one minute after his participation as a substitute.

Newcastle took a step towards qualifying for the Champions League next season, raising its tally to 59 points in third place.

Newcastle is equal to Manchester United, but he played 31 matches compared to 30 matches for his fourth-ranked competitor.

Tottenham remained in fifth place with 53 points from 32 matches.