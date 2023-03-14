After several matches without being able to consummate victories, Newcastle United returned to the path of victory this weekend after beating Wolverhampton, the Magpies team added three key points to stay in the fight for a Champions League spot, remembering that the team after the world cup suffered a serious drop in performance and gave that position to Tottenham and they were even surpassed by Liverpool.
The sheikhs trust this project blindly, which is why the plan is to make a huge investment in the summer to be able to fight for the Premier League title. The Newcastle United team has several of the best players on the planet in its sights for this task and the intention is to tempt several of them with millionaire figures that few teams in the world can offer, one of the objectives is the Serbian Dusan Vlahovic .
The player is not more comfortable within Juventus and wants to leave the club in the summer, sources report that the English team wants to take advantage of this division and could offer the figure of 90 million euros for the signing of a goalscorer who would also become the best paid of the entire squad. At the moment, Dusan has asked his agent to prioritize Real Madrid but the white team has not made a move, so it would not be crazy for the striker to analyze Newcstle as a viable destination for his future.
