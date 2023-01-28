Everyone knows about Newcastle’s new financial potential, which is already beginning to bear fruit. The team ranks as the fourth best team in the Premier League, currently with a Champions League spot in the bag, while they are very close to getting a ticket to the Carabao Cup final, something they have never signed before in their history.
For this reason, the Magpies team does not want to lose the good inertia at the end of the season to meet their desired goals, thus, the English team has moved into the market to lead their attack on a young promise of English football . This is the left or right winger Anthony Gordon, who will leave Everton and their relegation problems to sign with the sheikhs and their short-term projects, this after even getting into an internal battle with the club that Lampard led weeks ago.
After the player has been in absentia refusing to train for almost a week, Everton have been left with nothing but the problem and sell Gordon to Newcastle, a transfer that closes for the figure of 40 million pounds and that it aims to be very important for the black and white not to lose step. Anthony will be available at the beginning of the following week and his direct rival on the pitch would be Miguel Almirón, for many the best footballer currently playing for Newcastle.
