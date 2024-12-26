The Premier League continues its course and this Thursday December 26

They will measure their strength in the St. James’ Park stadium

Newcastle and Aston Villa

in a match corresponding to the Matchday Matchday 17 of the championship.

Newcastle come into the match having faced Aston Villa and Leicester while Aston Villa played their last Premier League games against Newcastle and Nottingham Forest. After the match against Aston Villa, Newcastle will play against Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. For its part, Aston Villa will play against Brighton & Hove Albion and Leicester.

Newcastle – Aston Villa

Premier League standings and statistics

Before kick-off at St. James’ Park stadium, Newcastle occupies the position number 8 of the Premier League standings with 26 points, while

Aston Villa occupies the position number 7 of the table with 28 points. A win, a draw or a loss will determine the immediate future of both teams in the Premier League standings.

So far, in the Premier League Newcastle has a balance of 27

goals in favor

and 21

goals against which have meant 7 games won, 5 tied and 5 lost. Aston Villa comes into the game having scored 26 goals and conceded 26, which has resulted in 8 games won, 4 drawn and 5 lost.

So far in the championship, Newcastle has achieved 4 wins, 2 draws and 2 losses at home, while Aston Villa has achieved 3 wins, 1 draw and 4 losses as a visitor.

Check the Premier League goal scorer and assist tables before the match between Newcastle and Aston Villa.

You can also see which players have seen the most yellow and red cards in the championship.

Premier League match

Schedule and television channel to watch the match between Newcastle and Aston Villa today

The match between Newcastle and Aston Villa corresponding to the day Matchday 17 The Premier League takes place today, Thursday, December 26 at St. James’ Park. The match will start at 4:00 p.m. and you can watch it on DAZN, DAZN 2, DAZN 2 Bar.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Premier League matches of the day, Newcastle’s schedule, Aston Villa’s schedule and Premier League statistics. You can also check the Premier League standings.