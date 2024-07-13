London (AFP)

English: English club Newcastle United, owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, has confirmed the departure of minority shareholders Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghoddosi.

Businesswoman Staveley played a key role in the deal that allowed the investment fund to acquire 80% of the club’s shares in October 2021, and alongside her husband Ghoddosi, Staveley initially held 10% of Newcastle’s shares.

The duo took over Newcastle’s management early on after the takeover, overseeing the appointment of Eddie Howe as manager in November 2021.

Newcastle finished fourth in the English Premier League for the 2022-2023 season, qualifying for the Champions League and reaching the final of the League Cup.

His journey was not good last season, as he bid farewell to the Champions League in the group stage and finished in a disappointing seventh place in the Champions League.

Staveley and Quddosi’s stake has shrunk to 6% due to recent share increases in which the duo did not participate.

“PIF (Public Investment Fund) and RB Sports & Media will increase their stake in Newcastle United as part of a long-term plan to develop the club and make it a sustainable competitor in domestic and European football,” a Newcastle statement said.

He continued: “As part of the structural change, BIF and RB Sports & Media will acquire the shares in PCP Capital Partners and Amanda Staveley will step down from all her roles at Newcastle United.”

With the changes, the Saudi Public Investment Fund’s stake will become 85%, compared to 15% for RB Sports and Media.

“We thank Amanda and Mirdad and wish them well in their next phase as they focus on their other business interests,” said Saudi Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Chairman of Newcastle United. “We have achieved a lot together since 2021, including qualifying for the Champions League in our first full season as owners of this great club.”

“The ownership group and the club’s executive team, led by Chief Executive Darren Eales, will continue to build on these foundations with the aim of delivering long-term, sustainable success for the club and our fantastic fans, and we are excited about the future of Newcastle United.”

“We are grateful to have played our part in setting the club up for even greater future success,” Staveley said. “We will remain lifelong fans.”