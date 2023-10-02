Newcastle from England will host PSG from France, for matchday 2 of the 2023/2024 Champions League: the English started with a 0-0 draw against Milan in this Champions League, while the Parisians come to this match after achieving a 2-0 victory 0 against Borussia Dortmund.
Newcastle continues to enjoy its return to the Champions League after more than two decades of absence, which is why it intends to add its first victory and what better than being a local team, although it knows that it will face a powerful rival and with great figures, like Kylian Mbappé, beyond the departure of the best player on the planet Lionel Messi.
With both teams looking to assert themselves in this initial phase of the European competition, the expectation is palpable and fans are eagerly awaiting a duel full of emotion, talent and football passion. Can PSG consolidate their position as favourites, or will Newcastle United spring a surprise in this exciting battle for supremacy in European football?
PSG faces the second day of the Group Stage of the Champions League with a plague of casualties. The following players may not be available: Rico, Keylor Navas, Nuno Mendes and Marco Asensio. Harvey Barnes and Joe Willock are injured for the Magpies.
However, it is estimated that the visiting coach Luis Enrique places his best values through elements of the stature of Kolo Muani, Ousmane Dembélé and the aforementioned Mbappé, to name a few examples.
