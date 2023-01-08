Alex Balde has been the most pleasant revelation of the season within Barcelona, the young 20-year-old Spanish winger has performed at a high level even since the preseason for the United States last summer, this fact not only signed his continuity within the squad culé, which was ruled out, but also made Xavi give him a vote of confidence as a starter and even won a place in the world cup.
Today the Blaugrana understand that the man formed at La Masía is the future of the left-back, the ideal replacement for Jordi Alba, which is why they have been working on his renewal for several months with his agent Jorge Mendes, however, along the way comes a lock, the winger will not be able to be registered under his new contract this winter as there is no financial Fairplay to enter his new salary, so he will have to wait until summer for it and two Premier League teams want to take advantage of this forced break.
According to information from Sport, both Arsenal and Newcastle want to get closer to Mendes to inform their wishes to bring the youth to their ranks. In reality, Balde has a contract until 2024, for which his renewal today is not mandatory, but Barcelona precisely wants to avoid seducing the ear of his defender like the ones that Arteta and the new English billionaire try, who are willing to offer him a substantial salary to the footballer and also pay for his transfer this winter or even next summer.
#Newcastle #Arsenal #attentive #Alex #Balde
Leave a Reply