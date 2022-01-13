Newcastle United have signed striker Chris Wood, from Burnley, rival for salvation, for 25 million pounds (28 million euros). The ‘Magpies’ complete the second addition to this winter market after Kieran Trippier, for 13 million pounds (14 million euros).

Newcastle paid the forward’s release clause to shore up his lead after a muscle injury to Callum Wilson, who will be off the pitch for about eight weeks. Wood, 30, came to Burnley in 2017 for £ 15m and has since scored 53 goals in 165 games. This season, however; his records are being low, with only three goals in 17 games.

Urgency has taken hold of the Magpies, who given the difficulty of getting hold of any of the cracks with whom they were related, such as Aubameyang, has had to make a risky bet. Wood is a tall striker (1.91m tall) who does not stand out for his scoring nose, although he will be of great help as a point of reference. and at the time of lowering balls for the arrivals of their teammates. Howe is adding pieces to try to escape the descent.