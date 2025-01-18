















The meeting Newcastle – AFC Bournemouth of the Premier League, which is played at St. James’ Park at 1:30 p.m. can be seen live through

DAZN, DAZN 1, DAZN 1 Bar, MAX

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

Newcastle – AFC Bournemouth

Classification and statistics between Newcastle – AFC Bournemouth

Newcastle comes into the match after having faced each other the day before the



Wolves



while AFC Bournemouth played their final Premier League match against



Chelsea



. He Newcastle currently occupies the position number 4 of the Premier League with 38 points, while their rival,

AFC Bournemouthoccupies the place 6 with 37 points.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee's initial whistle.