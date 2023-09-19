How do you beat Newcastle? Pioli and his staff have been working on the Magpies dossier since well before the derby disaster, a result that adds pressure to this Champions League debut. The problem is that the team coached by Eddie Howe is much stronger than what the Premier league table says (the return to victory after 3 defeats on Saturday) and much stronger than that group 4 which assigned them the cup draw, where comes back after 20 years. Sandro Tonali is obviously the player that the Rossoneri know best, but he is only the tip of the iceberg of a team that is very solid in defense and can also do badly in attack. Someone who arrives at San Siro convinced she can win.