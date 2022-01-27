Newcastle’s spotlights point to the Wanda Metropolitano again. After achieving what Manchester United did not do, removing from Atlético de Madrid a key piece of its gear like Kieran Trippier, they intend to repeat play with Yannick Carrasco. Although the encore they claim The Magpies it doesn’t seem easy at all. The Belgian, due to his characteristics and fitness, has become basic for Simeone.

The overflow, the imbalance and the physical power that Carrasco offers is not offered by any rojiblanco. If anything, Strap. But the Argentine has already left the band on his own merits to approach the area. In addition, its versatility is a plus. Capable of playing on both sides, both as a winger and as a winger, he is a Swiss Army knife for Simeone and his versatile scheme, either with three central defenders and wingers or with two regular wingers.

As the progresses Jugones Chiringuito, Atlético de Madrid’s response is eloquent: clause or nothing. This time they are not going to sit down to negotiate as they did with Trippier, whose insistent request to return to the Premier League for family reasons was categorical. But the case of the Belgian is different, after making a surprise return after leaving for China in 2018, he has put the fans in his pocket. Carrasco, a freestyler, a different verse in the Wanda, is special.

happiness before money

The second part of the 2020 campaign served as a transition, practically as a secondary actor. But as of the summer, no one lowered him from the first line of the poster. 35 games, five goals and seven assists. He only stopped playing out of obligation: sanction or injury. This season is on the way to overcoming. He has already played 29 games, scoring two goals and providing six assists. Definitely, it’s important and that’s how it feels. for what i knowe foresees almost as a utopia that forces its transfer.

As much as the coffers of Newcastle, recently acquired by a Saudi Arabian investment fund, overflow. That would be the economic aspect, practically the only temptation. An astronomical salary. Because his project, with the mold of other checkbook-made teams such as Manchester City or PSG, is not even in its foundations. The Magpies are fighting to stay in the Premier League. That is their reality, and against which they are coming face to face in this transfer market.