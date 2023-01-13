Of Roger Corcella

A device for extra-corporeal purification invented in Italy and tested by Italians at Paris Saclay University has also been successfully used on premature babies

Until recently, there was no possibility for newborns to use a life-saving extracorporeal blood purification procedure, such as dialysis or filtration to remove toxic substances, not only in cases of renal failure but also in septic shock or severe metabolic diseases. Today this milestone has been reached, thanks to an all-Italian team effort.

Who it applies to: Infants with multiple organ failure In fact, the machine that made extra-corporeal purification available is due to an invention of professor

Claudius Ronco (nephrologist at the University of Padua) with the preliminary studies carried out in Italy a few years ago. And the team is also Italian, led by Professor Daniele DeLucafull professor of Neonatology at Paris Saclay University, who proved the functioning of this technique in more serious newborns, i.e. those with “multi organ failure” that is, with insufficiency of various organs and not only of the kidney. It’s about high mortality patientswho, for various reasons, at birth, or shortly thereafter, have a heart, lungs,



kidney

sometimes liver and central nervous system

damaged and require very intensive support and various medications to get through the critical stage.

Eliminate toxic substances The use of extra-corporeal purification allows you to eliminate toxic substances and excess liquids by improving cardiorespiratory functions. This goal would be impossible without the dedicated equipment that it takes blood from the heart of the little patient and purifies it through an extracorporeal circuit and then re-introduces it into the heart. This requires a very accurate device capable of measuring blood volume and weight to decimal and above the placement of catheters in the heart of newborns and adequate monitoring of all vital functions during treatment.

Teamwork «It is a team effort born from the need to assist patients with cardiac arrest, birth asphyxia, metabolic diseases or more serious septic shock that we frequently see in our center – explains De Luca who is also head of the second division of neonatal intensive care largest in France, at the Antoine-Béclère hospital, AP-HP University Paris Saclay —. It requires an important effort and is carried out exclusively by the adequately trained NICU team. Three other centers in France have taken action and a network of centers capable of taking care of these patients has been created. The positive results achieved are the result of a long preparation by De Luca's group, where the necessary characteristics (such as advanced monitoring) were already present, which required a adequate training to allow 24/7 treatment of the most serious patients. In fact, these techniques often require skills from other specialties, but this Italian experience abroad demonstrates how neonatologists are able to fully take care of even the most seriously ill newborns.

Infants up to a limit of one thousand grams The data has just been published on Pediatric critical care medicinethe American magazine dedicated to pediatric and neonatal intensive care, and presented at the last congress of the European Society for Pediatric and Neonatal Intensive Care to Barcelona. The group of Daniele De Luca, who also holds the position of president of Espnic (European society for pediatric and neonatal intensive care)has pushed the limit even further: extra-corporeal purification has also been applied in preterm infants (up to a minimum of Approximately 1,000 grams in weight), when previously it was thought that this was not possible or too risky.

The results "The equipment we have today measures blood flow very accurately and can therefore carry out extracorporeal circulation and purification even in such young children in a stable manner – explains De Luca -. No major side effects were observed and in the series of patients treated there was one 30% mortality reduction starting from a risk close to 100%. It is therefore a significant improvement even if it represents the first example of application of the technique which can be further improved by future studies in collaboration with industry. In the future the purification technique may be refined, they may be available filters dedicated to purify the blood during sepsisand the purification can be coupled to the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO)».

«Today we are seeing availability, prior miniaturization, of advanced life support techniques once available only to adults. Something similar happened decades ago for mechanical ventilation: today Neonatology must not miss the opportunity and be ready to learn and provide the highest and most modern level of intensive care through the implementation of these techniques,” he concludes.