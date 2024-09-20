Chiara Petrolini has been arrested. 44 days after giving birth to, killing and burying her second child in the garden. Two weeks after the discovery of the child she had had in 2023, to whom she had, according to investigators, reserved the same treatment, hiding it in the same patch of landin the private garden of the villa in Vignale, Traversetolo, Parma, where he lived with his parentsThe accusation is of double aggravated murder, premeditated and concealment of a corpse.



“Finally. That’s the only comment I can make,” said the mother of the girl’s boyfriend. The first newborn was discovered on August 9while she was on vacation in New York. The prosecutor’s office and the Carabinieri of Parma waited for the 22-year-old, a law student, babysitter and shop assistant, to return from vacation on the 19th. Gynecological examinations, DNA tests and her own admission had led to the establishment that she was the mother.when the dismay of a small Emilian town still concerned the corpse of a single child. The investigators had immediately requested his arrestbut the investigating judge had rejected itprobably, considering that the fact that she had returned to Italy, despite already being informed of the suspicions that weighed on her, averted the risk of escape. While the seizure of the house in question instead excluded the risk of tampering with the evidence.

Since then, the young woman remained in a secret location, at the disposal of the judicial authorities. In the meantime, a wiretap, and not a confession, led the investigators to suspect that the one just discovered ended in tragedy, it wasn’t Chiara’s first pregnancy. Who, however, was never officially a mother. From this starting point, the RIS returned to dig in the garden of her house and found the second body. New genetic tests and other findings revealed that it was another childof an estimated age similar to the one found in August: 40 weeks. Then, a genetic test gave the same result as the first. The mother was always her. This has greatly aggravated her position, raising the hypothesis of a crime repeated over time. Since this morning, as anticipated by The Pressthe request for arrest was accepted and the girl was taken to prison.