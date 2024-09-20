Newborns killed in Parma, the mother of the children buried in the garden is about to be taken to prison. The Prosecutor’s Office has decided, where a summit is underway

House arrest for Chiara Petrolini. Everyone was waiting for it and finally the provision for the mother of the children arrived. little ones born, killed and buried in the garden. The Prosecutor’s Office decided this following the evidence gathered and the documentary evidence in the hands of the investigators. This is a cimportant scene shot: It is clear that the delay in the arrest was necessary to search for further evidence collected through wiretaps and environmental interceptions in the home of the Petrolinis and the 22-year-old’s friends.

The investigators, who will hold a press conference at 11am at the Palace of Justice, have reconstructed an absolutely complex picture which, in the next few hours, could lead to three new warnings. Sealed lips to those who will be addressed but in the sights of the Pm there are the girl’s friends and relatives.

In the meantime, a super witness emerges. A woman’s testimony on Tg1’s microphones who claims to have inadvertently overheard the chatter among the patrons of the bar where Sonia, the mother of the boyfriend of the 22-year-old investigated for murder and concealment of a corpse, works. The woman reported to the reporter the voices she heard: “They said that Sonia was angry because her son’s girlfriend was pregnant again”.