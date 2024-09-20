Chiara Petrolini was finally arrested on charges of double homicide, as she confessed to killing her two infant children. The mother of the girl’s boyfriend also spoke out today, and she couldn’t wait for justice to be done.

Here are the latest updates on the story.

Chiara Petrolini arrested for double homicide

After days of doubts and many mysteries, the Parma Prosecutor’s Office has decided to declare a state of arrest for Chiara Petrolini. He is currently under house arrest on charges of double voluntary homicideThe 22-year-old girl not only ended the lives of her two newborns, but also hid their bodies, committing yet another crime.

The discovery of the two little bodies has greatly outraged the community of Traversetolo, but also all the Italians who have followed this story with extreme interest. For this reason the Prosecutor’s Office has ordered a precautionary measure which had initially been rejected, but has now finally been accepted.

Chiara is no longer a free woman and this has certainly given a sigh of relief to all those who have suffered for this sad story. guilty had declared that the children were dead the moment she buried them. L‘autopsy on the two corpses denied this statement. One of the two babies, in fact, was hit on the head, which is why it emerged that after birth he was still alive and not stillborn.

The words of the boyfriend’s mother and the suspicious detail

One of the first people to appreciate it state of arrest for Chiara it was the mother of the boyfriend, one of the people extremely involved in this ugly story. The woman, unaware of what had happened, finally spoke when she learned the final decision of the Prosecutor’s Office against her daughter-in-law.

The fiancé Chiara then said that he was not aware of these pregnancies, because if he had known what was happening he would have raised the children himself with the help of the mother. The prosecutor of Parma then spoke of a dramatic situation which has caused great dismay in all the families involved.

None of her friends knew about this pregnancy, but apparently, according to some, there are those who suspected this event since Easter. If this were the case, other scenarios would open up about the story, since some evidence would have been pollutedas well as the statements made by all the people questioned. A suspicion of no small importance that deserves further investigation.