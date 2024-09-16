«Yet another bolt from the blue. We were all shocked by the first news of the discovery of the body of a newborn babyand if this further discovery were to be confirmed, everything would take on an even more dramatic, surreal, chilling turn“. Speaking is Simone Dall’Orto, Mayor of Traversetoloin the province of Parma. Less than 10 thousand inhabitants and a story that “for days, inevitably, has been on everyone’s lips – he says -, in a community where everyone knows each other and the protagonists have a face». Here, in the hamlet of Vignale, is where they were found the bodies of two newborns, in the same garden of an elegant two-family housea month later.



The remains of a second child found in a villa in Vignale di Traversetolo September 14, 2024

Who is the mother of the first newborn found?

The mother of the first newborn has a face: She is a 22 year old local law studentThat she gave birth shortly before the macabre discovery. She lives with her parents and younger brother in the villa. In the past, she had volunteered at the parish summer camps, accompanying the children to the swimming pool. The father of the child is said to be a peer of hers who denies having been informed of the pregnancy. As well as the friends that the mayor himself describes as “Good guys. Some volunteer for the Croce Azzurra, some are Avis donors.” Genetic tests confirmed the identity of the little corpse. The preliminary results of the autopsy have clarified that it is it was a male and that it died shortly after giving birth for reasons yet to be identified.





The Carabinieri at work near the garden of the villa in the month of August (handle)

Vacation in New York after giving birth

Having become pregnant in the previous months, the twenty-two year old had continued her normal life between studying, her job as a babysitter and going out with friends. There are those who confirm that she continued to wear tight clothes, which did not highlight anything. The day after giving birth, the whole family left for a vacation in New York and they did not return to Italy even after the horrible discovery of the eighty-year-old grandmother, who had found the body in the garden while going to feed the dogs.





The Mystery of the Two Newborns Buried in the Parmense Garden Gianluigi Nuzzi September 14, 2024

The examination of the second corpse

Tests and DNA tests have been ordered on the remains of the second newborn dead. The Carabinieri, coordinated by the Parma Public Prosecutor’s Office, are investigating the matter with the utmost confidentiality. The remains of the latter would be relating to a death much further back in time and it would be just bones.

Only the girl is under investigation

The twenty-two-year-old is the only person currently under investigation for voluntary homicide and concealment of a corpse. So far she has only admitted to being a mother of the first child found. According to the prosecution, she was the only one “aware of the pregnancy” and no one except her knew «neither family members, nor the child’s father, nor friends» and the birth «took place in the family home» in »solitudewithout the collaboration or presence of anyone other than the girl”. In the note, the prosecution emphasizes that “according to the facts, the non-involvement of the girl’s parents, the mother of the newborn” and of the “father of the newborn” has been ascertained.

A case has been opened for the violation of the confidentiality of the investigation

The Parma Public Prosecutor’s Office is also investigating “breach of secrecy” of the investigation which in particular it would refer to the spread of the news of the second discovery of remainsperhaps of a second child, “which risks impacting the ongoing investigative findings.”

In a long statement, the prosecutor Alfonso D’Avino emphasizes «the extreme delicacy of this new episode» and defends himself from those who criticized the investigators in recent days for having “hidden” the existence of an investigation when the rumor of the discovery of two dead newborns had spread in the country and the media were asking for an account. «Although aware of the population’s expectation to be informed about what happened – writes the Parma Prosecutor’s Office – it was chosen the line of maximum confidentialityfounded on two pillars: the need to preserve the secrecy of the investigation and the need to ensure the presumption of innocence».