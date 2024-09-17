Newborns buried in the garden, the testimony of the 22-year-old’s friend

Nothing suspicious, but rather serenity and tranquility that are now frightening: speaking is the friend of the 22-year-old accused of killing her children after giving birth to them alone at home and of burying them in the garden of her home in the province of Parma.

Interviewed by The RepublicSara (fictitious name, ed.) is one of Chiara Petrolini’s closest friends. The young woman, who found out everything on the internet, says she is understandably shocked: “I had to go over everything step by step because they questioned me at the RIS. I can’t get over it.”

“The shocking thing is that nothing strange happened in all this time in which she gave birth to one or maybe two children. Not a sign or a hint from her about what she was experiencing. A tranquility that now scares me. Not to mention those two dead babies. I can’t help but think about it,” he added.

Her friend also reiterated that the 22-year-old didn’t reveal anything: “It was all normal, there wasn’t a hint of a belly and she was like always. We didn’t notice anything. We went out together with the group and none of us got suspicious.”

Sara says that if she had known about her friend’s pregnancy she would have helped her, but she is not angry with her: “I think Chiara is a victim but we have to understand what. If something was happening, she made sure that no one picked up any signs.”

The young woman also retraces Chiara’s relationship with her boyfriend, which she defines as “absolutely calm, like those of all young people. If she didn’t say anything, how could I know if something was wrong?”

Asked if she had heard her, Sara replied: “No, she is not answering and I don’t know where she is. I don’t know what to do and before I help her I have to be able to help myself. It’s as if the world has suddenly turned upside down”.