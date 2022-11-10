The landings of migrants on the island of Lampedusa have resumed after a truce due to bad weather

In the night a 20 day old baby died on a migrant boat rescued off the coast of Lampedusa. The newborn, originally from the Ivory Coast, was found dead by the military when they hooked up the boat with 37 migrants on board.

The military also found two burned on the boat. According to the doctors present at the Favarolo pier during the landing, the newborn suffered from respiratory problems, confirming the mother’s statements. The body was taken to the mortuary of the Cala Pisana cemetery. The baby’s mother was instead transferredtogether with the other people on the boat, at the hotspot in the Imbriacola districtwhere there are again over a thousand migrants.

The landings on the island of Lampedusa have resumed after several days of respite due to bad weather and sea conditions. Yesterday a woman died in the island’s clinic after disembarking with 43 other people. Cardiac arrest would have been caused by a state of hypothermia.

The testimony of a doctor at work on Humanity 1

Meanwhile yesterday the NGO Humanity 1 left the port of Catania, after all migrants on board have been disembarked. The ship was docked on the evening of 5 November in the Catania port, but only children, women and frail people had been disembarked.

A doctor who carried out the first health triage on Humanity 1 said: “The condition of people in good health has essentially become a problem, that is the healthier they were, the less they went down“, She said she felt a lot of discomfort, that she was ashamed of having done her job well. “It was the first time in my life that I wondered if my mission was wrong.”

