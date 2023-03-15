Tragedy in the Fano hospital, a newborn dies in front of his mother’s eyes, after coming into the world: the sad story

A truly heartbreaking episode occurred on the night between 6 and 7 March, in the city of Fano. Unfortunately a newborn he came into the world lifeless. The gynecologist present in the delivery room tried to revive him for some time, but in the end was unable to do anything.

The 25-year-old mother hoped that her little one’s heart would start beating again, but before her eyes she saw it go away forever from this world.

According to information released by the local newspaper The Rest of the Pugthe facts occurred in the night between 6 and 7 March. Precisely at the Santa Croce hospital, which is located in the city of Fano.

The 25-year-old has carried on quite a pregnancy Calm. So far, she hadn’t had any major problems. When she had contractions, she went to the hospital for the I leave.

Everything was going well for her and also for her baby. However, while she was in the delivery room, her trusted gynecologist, who was in her room with her, realized that the baby was in suffering.

For this reason, he decided to urgently refer her to a cesarean. Unfortunately, the complications were connected to the umbilical cordbut when they realized it it was already too late.

The death of the newborn after birth

When the baby was born he wasn’t breathing. The gynecologist and also the pediatrician present in the delivery room tried to revive him long. The mother witnessed the whole scene.

But in the end, the doctors had no choice but to give up. Unfortunately the little one’s heart never started beating again and they had no choice but to note his heartbreaking death.

At the moment the hospital itself has decided to start an investigation internal. For now, the story does not seem to have legal repercussions, also because for now the family has not presented no exposed. There will be more updates on what happened.