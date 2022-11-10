The baby was born two weeks ago and was in hospital

In Imperia the worst was feared for a child born a couple of weeks ago. The newborn was taken away from the hospital by his parentswhich the Court had already held unfit to take care of him. The couple, of Nigerian origin, broke into the health facility where their son was staying to take him away, but they were stopped.

There Nigerian couple she showed up on the morning of Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at the obstetrics and gynecology department of the hospital in Imperia, with the intention of secretly taking her son away. The baby had been born a couple of weeks earlier.

The court had prevented the two Nigerian parents from taking the newborn baby home with them. So the two had decided to take the baby away by force. After the alarm raised by the hospital, the Police he stopped them shortly after at the railway station of the Ligurian city.

The agents are still investigating the two parents deemed unfit to care for the newborn, who attempted to take him away. The healthcare personnel tried to prevent the baby from going with them, but the woman scratched a nurse, taking the baby in her arms and walking away.

The doctors immediately raised the alarm to 112 and the police officers did not take too long to find the couple with the child. The 30-year-old mother and 40-year-old father, not regular in Italy, could only see the baby in the presence of hospital staff.

Newborn taken away from the hospital by parents reported for child abduction

The agents received a complaint for child abduction: they had to start negotiations with the two parents to safeguard the child. Then, in a moment of distraction, they caught him.

At the moment the parents are under investigation, but in a state of freedom. While the baby is safe in a place where they will take care of him.