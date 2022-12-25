The heartbreaking story of the newborn abandoned in the hospital by his parents, forced to live in a tent on the street

A heartbreaking story is the one starring a young couple, called Sabrina and Michael and theirs newborn. Unfortunately they have chosen not to keep it, as they are forced to sleep on the street and it would be too difficult for the little one to survive.

A heartbreaking story reported by The day, which of course also leads to a lot of bitterness. The two have lost their jobs and unfortunately are forced to live on the street, the house is one curtainlocated at the San Donato station in Milan.

The woman called Sabrina, is originally from Cagliari. With boyfriend Michael they lived in Germany, then in Amsterdam, in Chiasso and finally in Milan.

The man worked as pizza maker, but recently lost that place. As a result the couple found themselves a live on the street, in a tent. They really don’t want to go to a dorm.

Last December 2nd the woman gave birth to her baby, born prematurely. However, she chose not to acknowledge him, as it would be very difficult for him to survive in the street. Sabrina to the doctors said:

They gave me 10 days to recognize my son after delivery. But how would he survive the freezing weather with me?

The words of the doctor on the newborn left in the hospital by the parents

The mother never returned to the hospital for to recognize the little son. This is because both have returned to Italy without documents and are aware that it would be difficult for him to stay with them. The head of the Juvenile Court, Cyrus Casconi commenting on the incident, he said:

Parents in these disadvantaged conditions would not have been able to keep the child with them after the birth and I believe that their choice is somehow the most responsible.