Little girl abandoned in car, saved by the police. Her parents: “We checked her on a video call”

It could have ended in tragedy but the intervention of carabinieri he perhaps avoided the worst. In 25 years there have been 11 victims from similar cases. A 8 month old baby girl she was voluntarily left in the car by her parents parents. There couple aged 31 and 41 from the province of Milan thought it best to go to a marriage leaving the little girl in the car. The girl’s parents – reports Il Corriere della Sera – had parked and turned off the car in via Fratelli Cervi in ​​Cusago, in the Milanese hinterland to go to a restaurant where a friend’s wedding party was taking place.

The little girl had a phone with her from which she was having a video call with her parents, who were there reported by the police for child abandonment. Once the two were called back, the family is reunited and the little girl, in good health, was entrusted again to the couple. The parents – continues Il Corriere – explained to the police that they had monitored her from a distance with a phone on a video call.

Read also: Migrants, 233 landed in Lampedusa. Barracks and containers to double the Cpr

Read also: Frecce Tricolori, the birds’ fault. From the left: “Enough, they must be abolished”

In their opinion it was a sufficient control mode: a video call with the smartphone in front of the little girl. When the police arrived on site i The windows of the parked car were closed. The parents explained that they had done so to prevent him from getting sick. Since November 2019, law 157 has come into force in Italy obliges the use of anti-abandonment seatswhich signal the presence of the little one with a noise when the car is closed.

Subscribe to the newsletter

