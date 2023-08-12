Taranto: newborn left near waste dumpster

A very few hours old newborn was found in the center of Taranto at the foot of a waste bin. A woman discovered it on her way to leave the garbage bag. She heard the baby cry and she immediately saw him. The woman then called the police who arrived at the scene. The newborn was immediately transported to the Taranto hospital. He is fine, the complexion is rosy, and he had been given birth a few hours before the discovery. The Police are now viewing the video surveillance images in the area between via Pisanelli and via Principe Amedeo in order to obtain possible elements useful for identifying who left the baby there.

Taranto, newborn found near a dumpster and taken to hospital: he’s fine

The newborn was in a green envelope. The woman who discovered him was in the central area of ​​Taranto with her dog, which she was walking. Currently the newborn is under observation at the Santissima Annunziata in Taranto – not far from the place of discovery – and even health sources confirm the good conditions of the little one. The area of ​​the discovery is also very close to Piazza Maria Immacolata, one of the central squares of the city.

The head of UTIN, the neonatal intensive care unit, Alfonso Fischetti, was recalled from holidays and immediately returned to the hospital to take care of the newborn’s case. In fact, the little boy is currently hospitalized here, undergoing checks and tests in these hours. The baby, when he was found, still had the umbilical cord attached.

Abandoned newborn: ASL director, “joy, but a mother cries”

“In this story of the newborn left at the foot of the waste bin, the celebration and joy of the 118 operators, who rescued him and took him to the hospital, intersect with the drama of a mother who is now crying”. The general director of Asl Taranto, Vito Gregorio Colacicco, declared this to AGI regarding the very little Lorenzo (this is the name he was given in the hospital) who, a few hours after being born, was found this morning at 7 by a woman who was walking her dog, in a street in the center of Taranto. The woman was attracted by the cries of the baby. “I told the president of the Region, Emiliano, about this double feeling that we are feeling today – continues Colacicco -. Mom took care to wash and perfume him, to put a stuffed animal next to him. In fact, the baby was clean and perfumed and perhaps the mother, in my opinion, also watched over him there on the spot. According to what I imagine, obviously, for how the child was, for the kindness, the attention, the white sheet, the clean cover”.

The baby was in a canvas bag commonly used for shopping. “From the hospital entrance in via Crispi we have the cradle of life” adds the DG ASL referring to the equipment, which has been in operation for some time, which allows a newborn to be left in a protected area and then the presence of sensors inside the place immediately calls the department staff to intervene. “Moreover, a woman can also give birth in the ward and then leave the baby, but the dramas behind these situations are unimaginable. We do a lot for life support and for counseling centers – says DG Colacicco -, then these situations happen and your arms fall off, you are left disoriented. The little one, however, is doing very well and this is very important”. In the meantime, with respect to the first news this morning, it should be specified that Lorenzo, upon his arrival at Santissima Annunziata, “was taken over by Federico Schettini, a university professor, who works for us in the field of clinicalization of the wards – Colacicco specifies -. He was on duty this morning and follows the university pediatrics beds. In fact we have the hospital pediatrics, entrusted to Valerio Cecinati, and the university one that follows Schettini, while the head of the intensive care unit, Utin, is Lucrezia De Cosmo “

Abandoned newborn: doctors, weighs 3 kg, born 12/24 hours ago

“He was born probably in the last 12-24 hours.” This is what Federico Schettini, head of university pediatrics at the Santissima Annunziata hospital in Taranto, told reporters this morning. He is the doctor who this morning, together with the head of the neonatal intensive care unit, took charge of the baby found around 7 by a passer-by in front of a waste bin in the center of Taranto. The baby had been left in a canvas shopping bag. “Conditions are stable, there are no acute problems at the moment, it is obviously being monitored, we will see how the situation will evolve over time” added the head of UTI of Santissima Annunziata, Lucrezia De Cosmo, adding that Lorenzo (the name that the hospital staff gave him) “weighs around three kilos”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

