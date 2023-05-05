The judges just had them parental authority revoked and the dad takes away the 2 month old baby from Magenta hospital where he was hospitalized. The man, of Egyptian origins, picked him up and ran away with him, quickly losing track of them. It all happened last Wednesday morning at the Fornaroli hospital in Magenta, in the province of Milan.

Photo source from Pixabay

The two-month-old baby was hospitalized at the Fornaroli hospital in Magenta. It had been there since the day he was born on March 3rd. At the time of delivery, doctors had discovered that he tested positive for benzodiazepines, methadone, cocaine and opiates and was showing withdrawal symptoms.

The newborn, who also had a vascular malformation of the abdominal circulation, was entrusted to the hospital’s social services. Shortly thereafter, the judge ordered the forfeiture of parental authority for the father and mother. Parents have drug addiction problems.

His health conditions were worrying. For this reason the doctors had ordered the hospitalization of the little one, who was still in the hospital last Wednesday neonatology department. Officially it was entrusted, however, to social services.

That morning the father had gone to the hospital for one of the scheduled visits of the parents to the child, in the presence of the health personnel. A moment of distraction and the father took him away from the Fornaroli hospital in Magenta.

Photo source from Pixabay

Dad takes the 2-month-old baby away from the Magenta hospital: an investigation is underway to understand how it was possible

The police immediately set out on the man’s trail. The hospital management immediately alerted the Carabinieri and judicial authorities, but the parents and the newborn seem to have disappeared into thin air.

The investigators will also have to investigate how it was possible that the man was able to steal the minor and escape from the hospital. The investigations are underway, in the hope that the little one will be able to return to the hospital soon, since he still needed treatment.