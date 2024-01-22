Home page World

In London, a baby is abandoned in sub-zero temperatures shortly after birth. A walker finds the newborn, now they are looking for the mother.

London – This walk may have saved a life that had only just begun. In the London district of Newham, a passer-by walking his dog came across a conspicuous shopping bag. Looking inside revealed a baby wrapped in a towel. According to the police, the newborn had only been in the world for an hour at the time it was found, reported, among others News agency Reuters.

Baby abandoned in a bag in London: passer-by discovers newborn in sub-zero temperatures

The girl, who was named Elsa, was abandoned in freezing temperatures. When the passer-by discovered it on Thursday evening (January 18th) around 9 p.m. local time, it was minus three degrees in the English capital. But he knew what had to be done.

“The person kept the female baby warm until paramedics arrived to assess her and take her to hospital,” said Chief Superintendent Simon Crick. It is therefore unclear how long Elsa had been lying there. It is likely that the person with the dog, details of which were not released, heard the baby's cries and was alarmed.

Baby found in hospital: Police chief says Elsa is “not injured in any way”

By wrapping the baby in blankets, the finder helped save Elsa's life. Crick also praised other citizens present for staying on site and speaking to the emergency services. Speaking about the baby, the police chief said he was “pleased to report that she is not injured in any way and is safely in the care of hospital staff.”

Rescue in sub-zero temperatures: A baby was discovered in London who had been abandoned in a plastic bag. (Symbolic image) © IMAGO (Symbolic image)

Now the concerns of the unknown mother are addressed. They are asked to contact the authorities. “We are very concerned for her well-being as she has had a traumatic experience and requires immediate medical attention after birth,” will Crick from the BBC quoted.

Trained medics and specialized officers would be available to support them. His direct appeal to the woman: “You should know that your daughter is doing well. Whatever your situation, please get help by dialing 999.”

Baby abandoned in London district after birth: several cases in recent years

Crick also called on anyone who knows the mother to come forward. The report says this is the third case in four years where an abandoned baby has been found in Newham. In February 2019, a girl was discovered in a park, and in January 2020, a boy was discovered on a street.

Newham mayor Rokhsana Fiaz said according to the district's official website towards the mother: “We are here to help and have many local services to support her with the sensitivity and care necessary. Our thoughts are with the mother and baby during this difficult time.”

The district in northeast London is home to more than 350,000 people, and the number has recently risen rapidly. The most famous sights include the Olympic Park and the Olympic Stadium. There are also said to be a relatively large number of people living in the district who do not speak English. More than half of the population consists of ethnic minorities, most of whom have roots in southern Asia.

A psychiatrist recently explained why a mother abandoned her baby in the garden. In Baden-Württemberg, however, a mother placed her baby in a glass container. Police discovered three dead newborns in Poland. A 27-year-old woman ended up in custody because she abandoned her baby.