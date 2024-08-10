A macabre discovery has shocked the peaceful community of Vignale di Traversetolo, in the province of Parma. The lifeless body of a newborn a few days old was discovered in the garden of a villa. The shocking episode, which occurred in the early hours of the morning, immediately triggered a thorough investigation by the Carabinieri.

Tragedy in Parma: Newborn found dead in a villa

The newborn, found by the owner of the villa, was in a bag of plastic among the plants. The contents, which could have easily gone unnoticed, revealed a chilling truth: the body of a baby of a few days, abandoned in circumstances that are still unclear.

In shock, the owner immediately alerted the police. The Carabinieri, who promptly arrived on the scene, began investigations to try to trace the identity of the newborn’s parents and understand the dynamics of what happened. According to what has emerged so far, the main hypothesis is that the baby was abandoned immediately after birth. The cause of the death remains unknown at the moment.

The authority are now looking for possible witnesses who may have noticed suspicious movements or strangers wandering around the villa in the last few hours. Investigators are gathering all the information needed to reconstruct the events that led to this tragedy, with the aim of identifying those responsible for such an atrocious act.

The Parma Public Prosecutor’s Office has taken charge of the case, entrusting the investigations to the magistrate in charge, who has imposed the utmost secrecy on the matter. However, the local community, shocked and incredulous, is rallying around this painful news, expressing dismay at the horror of a abandonment which took such a young life.

The case of the abandoned newborn in Vignale di Traversetolo represents yet another episode of child abandonment in Italy. A phenomenon that, unfortunately, continues to occur, prompting deep reflection on the need for more effective interventions to support families in difficulty. The authorities invite anyone who may have relevant information to come forward to help resolve this tragic case.

