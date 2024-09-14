A really important piece of news is what the program gave “Fourth Degree” and which concerns precisely the story of the newborn found lifeless in the garden of a villa in Vignale di Traversetolo last August 9. The agents reportedly found a second small body in the same area.

It is not yet clear whether it is in the same neighborhood or in the garden of that house, where they made the first heartbreaking discovery. Now they are doing all the necessary investigations, to understand if there is a correlation between the two events.

The correspondent of the program that airs on Rete Quattro, Gianmarco Mengatalked about this episode and all the developments of these last hours. From the autopsy on the body of the first child found, it would have emerged that when he was born he was breathing and who unfortunately died later, from causes that have yet to be established.

Thanks to the DNA test they also tracked down the mother, a 22 year old local. The latter, questioned by the agents, has admitted that she is his mother. However, she has not yet explained to the police what happened after the baby was born. Further investigation will be needed investigations to get a complete picture of the story.

Newborn found lifeless, second little body discovered

The program Fourth Degreeyesterday evening, Friday 13 September, has given an important exclusive. It would be precisely that of the discovery of the second little body. The correspondent, reporting the incident, said: