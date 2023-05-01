According to the first results of the autopsy carried out on the baby’s body found in a used clothes collection bin in Milan, the baby was already dead when her mother placed her in the container destined for Caritas. The little body was found on Friday evening in via Botticelli, in the Città Studi area. It will be necessary to wait for the results of other anatomopathological tests to be sure, but the first analyzes show that the baby died at the time of delivery: in fact, she would not have breathed.

The investigations by the agents of the Flying Squad, coordinated by the prosecutor Paolo Storari, continue to trace the mother – accused of infanticide – through the analysis of the images of the surveillance cameras in the area and in the hospitals where the woman may have asked for help after giving birth .

It was a passerby who noticed the body just before 8pm on Friday 28 April: he had approached the dumpster to leave an envelope full of clothes and saw a little hand protruding from some blankets. His call to 112 started the investigation. The newborn still had part of the placenta attached and the umbilical cord, cut by hand and not with medical care: indications that suggest that she was not born in the hospital.