Aya is the newborn found under the rubble in Syria, the only survivor of his family. When rescuers recovered her, she still had her umbilical cord on. She is hospitalized. Recent reports claim that someone attempted to smuggle her out of the health facility. Although the director of the hospital denies an attempt to kidnapping.

Aya is one of the small newborn survivors of the earthquake that shook Turkey and Syria. They called her that because her name means miracle. Rescuers found her alive under rubble in northwestern Syria, still with her umbilical cord on.

After hospitalization in hospital in Afrin, however, someone would have tried to take little Aya away from the health facility. An attempted kidnapping also denounced by the international media. Now the little girl would be in a safe place: they transferred her to protect her.

THE sanitary workers of the Afrin hospital they moved Aya to a safe place, to protect her from possible fraudulent adoptions. The director of the hospital had suspected a nurse: she had fired him while taking pictures of her baby, convinced that he wanted to take her away.

Last Monday, then, some men armed together with the same nurse they entered the hospital, beating up the director. However, the head of the health department denies the reports of an attempted kidnapping, emphasizing that it was only internal hospital issues not connected with the newborn.

The newborn found under the rubble in Syria is now in a safe place

The kidnapping allegations were a misunderstanding. This was an internal hospital matter and had no connection with the child.

These are the words of the head of the health directorate, Ahmad Hajj Hassan. While the doctors let it be known that Aya is currently safe. Many people, moved by her story, have offered to adopt her. But we proceed with caution in the exclusive interest of her.