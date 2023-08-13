Drama in Taranto, newborn with a few hours to live found abandoned in an envelope: luckily he is fine

A truly heartbreaking episode occurred on the early morning of Saturday 12 August in the city of Taranto. A newborn with a few hours to live it was found abandoned inside an envelope, near a rubbish bin.

Luckily, after being transported to the hospital, the doctors discovered that he was fine and therefore decided to call him Lorenzo. Now the agents are working to locate her mother, as she would also need to care.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place in the early morning of Saturday 12 August. Precisely along via Pisanelli, on the corner with via Principe Amedeo, in the city of Tarentum.

A passerby walking his dog noticed that the animal was behaving the way strange. She had stiffened and despite him trying to take him away, he had remained motionless.

When he got closer, he realized that a plastic bag is was moving. The moment she looked inside, she found a newborn abandoned in there.

It was wrapped in a cover and nearby had a little one Teddy bear. From here the desperate alarm was sent to the doctors and also to the police officers, who soon intervened on the spot to investigate the case.

Newborn found abandoned: conditions and investigations

They rushed the baby to the hospital Santissima Annunziata and from the first checks, it emerged that fortunately he is fine. She still has the cord umbilical attached and therefore it is probable that the mother may also need treatment, since the other piece of the cord has remained attached to her and risks a hemorrhage.

The doctors have now decided to call him Lorenzo. In the meantime, the police are working to understand what happened and are trying to view the footage of video surveillance of the area. From the Taranto Police Headquarters they let it be known: